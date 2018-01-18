Deutsche Bahn halts rail service across Germany due to storm

World

Deutsche Bahn halts rail service across Germany due to storm

German railway operator Deutsche Bahn on Thursday said it had suspended all long-distance rail service across Germany due to a powerful storm blowing across Germany and the Netherlands.

FILE PHOTO - People walk inside the Deutsche Bahn main train station "Hauptbahnhof" in Mainz, Germany, June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Bookmark

BERLIN: German railway operator Deutsche Bahn on Thursday said it had suspended all long-distance rail service across Germany due to a powerful storm blowing across Germany and the Netherlands.

"Rail traffic is currently halted Germany-wide," Deutsche Bahn said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Michelle Martin)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark