Deutsche Bahn halts rail service across Germany due to storm

BERLIN: German railway operator Deutsche Bahn on Thursday said it had suspended all long-distance rail service across Germany due to a powerful storm blowing across Germany and the Netherlands.

"Rail traffic is currently halted Germany-wide," Deutsche Bahn said on Twitter.

