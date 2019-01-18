Diplomat Sefcovic to run for Slovak president

Diplomat Sefcovic to run for Slovak president

FILE PHOTO - COP24 UN Climate Change Conference 2018 in Katowice
FILE PHOTO - Vice President of the European Commission Maros Sefcovic speaks during the COP24 UN Climate Change Conference 2018 in Katowice, Poland December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

BRATISLAVA: Career diplomat and European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic said on Friday he would run for president of Slovakia in March's election, backed by the ruling Smer party.

Poll-leading Smer has sought a fresh candidate for the election, having lost some support in the past year after the murder of an investigative journalist stoked public anger over perceived corruption in the central European state.

(Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; Editing by Alison Williams)

Source: Reuters

