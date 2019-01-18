Diplomat Sefcovic to run for Slovak president

Career diplomat and European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic said on Friday he would run for president of Slovakia in March's election, backed by the ruling Smer party.

BRATISLAVA: Career diplomat and European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic said on Friday he would run for president of Slovakia in March's election, backed by the ruling Smer party.

Poll-leading Smer has sought a fresh candidate for the election, having lost some support in the past year after the murder of an investigative journalist stoked public anger over perceived corruption in the central European state.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; Editing by Alison Williams)