Disneyland Paris to reopen in June as COVID-19 curbs ease

PARIS: Disneyland Paris, Europe's biggest tourist attraction, said on Monday (May 17) it would reopen on June 17 as France eases COVID-19 restrictions.

The theme park, which employs 17,000 people, closed between Mar 13 and Jul 15 last year and has been shut again since Oct 30.

It has had to cancel its reopening plans twice because of the ongoing pandemic.

"We are pleased to announce that Disneyland Paris will reopen on Jun 17," the park said in a statement, adding that it will follow "enhanced health and safety measures".

Initially, Disneyland Paris had hoped to re-admit visitors in February, before setting Apr 2 as its new target date, which it then also cancelled.

Last month, the site began hosting mass COVID-19 vaccinations as France accelerated its inoculation drive.

On Monday, the theme park said it would require guests over six years old to wear face masks.

Attendance would be limited, and advanced ticketing and reservations were required.

Depending on COVID-19 guidance from the authorities, some attractions could be shut or modified, it said.

A union source at Disneyland said earlier this year that management expects a return to pre-pandemic levels of activity only in 2022.

The Disney group has announced 32,000 job cuts at its theme park activities worldwide, mostly in the United States, because of the impact of the coronavirus.