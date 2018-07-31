Disruptions hit Arnot power station in South Africa amid protests

JOHANNESBURG: South African power utility Eskom said on Tuesday that one of the coal-fired units at its Arnot power station was not working but denied claims by two union sources that five of the units were down because of low coal supplies and wage protests.

Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe did confirm union reports of intimidation at the plant by protesting employees preventing non-striking colleagues from showing up to work. He could not confirm reports that three other units at two power stations were down.

The utility has warned that there was a high risk of electricity cuts this week because of the disruptions.

