Donald Trump says he will test for COVID-19 before next US presidential debate

PHOENIX: US President Donald Trump said on Monday (Oct 19) he would test for COVID-19 before the next presidential debate with Democratic candidate Joe Biden this week.

"Sure I would have no problem with that," Trump told reporters when he was asked whether he would be tested before Thursday's debate in Nashville.

Trump announced on Oct 2 that he had tested positive for COVID-19, and has declined to say when he last tested negative before the previous debate held on Sep 29.

Thursday's debate between Trump and Biden will feature a mute button to allow each candidate to speak uninterrupted, organisers said on Monday, in an effort to avoid the disruptions that marred the first matchup.

The Presidential Commission on Debates said each candidate's microphone would be silenced to allow the other to make two minutes of opening remarks at the beginning of each 15-minute segment of the debate. Both microphones will be turned on to allow a back and forth after that time.

Trump repeatedly interrupted Biden during a chaotic and ill-tempered debate on Sep 29, and Biden responded with insults.

Trump backed out of a second scheduled debate, set for last Thursday, over a disagreement about the virtual format.

Trump's campaign said on Monday it was unhappy with the proposed set of topics for Thursday's debate.

About 30 million Americans have already cast their ballots for the Nov 3 presidential election.



Voters have cast more than 21 per cent of the overall total in 2016, when more than 136.6 million Americans voted. In 2016, there were 5.9 million early votes by Oct 23, 16 days before Election Day.

With Biden dispatching his running mate Kamala Harris to Florida to rally voters there, Trump was on a western swing in battleground Arizona, where he won in 2016 but now narrowly trails his rival in statewide polling.

The election is rapidly boiling down to whether voters see Trump as best placed to revive the battered economy, or they believe the president has exacerbated the pandemic and want Biden to fulfil his pledge to unify a divided country.



