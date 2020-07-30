Trump raises possibility of delaying November US presidential election

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Jul 30) raised the possibility of delaying the nation's November presidential election despite its date being enshrined in the US Constitution.

Trump, without evidence, repeated his claims of mail-in voter fraud, tweeting: "Delay the election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???"



"With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA."



Representatives for the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump has cast doubt on the legitimacy of mail-in ballots, which have been used in far greater numbers in primary elections amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He has also claimed that voting will be rigged and has refused to say he would accept official election results if he lost.

Only Congress can change the election date, which is set by law on Nov 3. With Democrats ruling the Lower House, that seems highly unlikely to happen.



Democrats, including presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden, have already begun preparations to protect voters and the election amid fears that Trump will try to interfere with the Nov 3 election.

Trump had earlier scrapped an upcoming Republican Party nominating convention in Florida, saying it was not the right time to do a "big, crowded convention".

Florida has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases, which topped 4 million in the United States on Thursday.



Last Friday, National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC) chief William Evanina warned that voters should be on high alert for foreign interference in the Nov 3 US election.



A January 2017 US intelligence community assessment found that Russia had meddled in the 2016 election, and its goals included aiding Trump, who has cast doubt on whether Moscow interfered in that vote.

