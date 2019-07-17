Democrat attempts to force vote on Trump impeachment

WASHINGTON: Democratic congressman, Al Green, filed articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Jul 16).

This came immediately after the House voted to formally condemned Trump on Tuesday (Jul 16) for xenophobic attacks on four minority Democratic lawmakers and hostile language targeting immigrants.

The Texas representative introduced articles of impeachment against President Trump, potentially forcing a vote this week on whether to remove the president from office, according to AP.

Green said that Trump was unfit for office and "enough is enough," the report added.

Under House rules, a single member of the House can force an impeachment vote. Green did so twice, unsuccessfully, when Republicans controlled the House.

For now, a majority of House Democrats appear to oppose impeachment. And House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has resisted launching official proceedings without broad bipartisan support.

