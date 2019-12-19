Trump and Ukraine: A chronology from phone call to impeachment

WASHINGTON: The US House of Representatives voted on Wednesday (Dec 18) to impeach President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, making him just the third president to be impeached in US history.



The matter now moves to a Senate trial to determine whether he will be removed from office, an unlikely event given that the chamber is controlled by his fellow Republicans.



Here is a chronology of events leading to the impeachment:

JUL 25: TRUMP-ZELENSKY CALL

Trump holds a 30-minute telephone conversation with Ukraine's new president Volodymyr Zelensky, a former professional comedian who was elected in May.

Earlier in July, Trump - without explanation - suspended hundreds of millions of dollars in military assistance to Ukraine which had been approved by Congress.

AUG 12: WHISTLEBLOWER COMPLAINT FILED

An anonymous whistleblower in the US intelligence community files an internal complaint about the Trump-Zelensky call, describing it as a matter of "urgent concern".

SEP 11: MONEY RELEASED



The military assistance to Ukraine is released by the White House.

SEP 24: IMPEACHMENT INVESTIGATION



Following days of reports that Trump pushed Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden, his potential Democratic rival in the 2020 presidential election, and his son Hunter, Democrats in the House of Representatives announce the opening of an impeachment inquiry for abuse of power.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden attend an NCAA basketball game between Georgetown University and Duke University in Washington, U.S., January 30, 2010. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

SEP 25: TRANSCRIPT RELEASED

The White House releases a rough transcript of the Trump-Zelensky call.

It confirms that the president repeatedly asked the Ukrainian leader to probe the Bidens and to "look into" the matter with Rudy Giuliani, Trump's personal lawyer, and with Attorney General Bill Barr.

SEP 26: WHISTLEBLOWER COMPLAINT RELEASED

The House Intelligence Committee releases the whistleblower's complaint, which accuses Trump of "using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 US election".

It also accuses White House officials of seeking to "lock down" access to the call transcript because of its politically sensitive nature.



NOV 13-21: PUBLIC HEARINGS

Following witnesses' closed-door testimony in October, the House Intelligence Committee begins public hearings.

Those testifying on live television included top envoy to Ukraine William Taylor, former US ambassador to Ukraine Marie and White House National Security Council member Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman.

Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, is sworn in to testify before a House Intelligence Committee hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

US envoy to the European Union and Trump ally Gordon Sondland tells lawmakers he followed Trump's orders in seeking a "quid pro quo" deal.

DEC 3: REPORT RELEASED

A final, 300-page report on the House investigation into Trump finds "overwhelming" evidence of misconduct in office and obstruction by the president.

DEC 10: TWO IMPEACHMENT CHARGES

The House Judicial Committee unveils two articles of impeachment against Trump - abuse of power and obstruction of Congress - in a momentous step asserting that the US president abused his office and deserves to be removed.

DEC 18: TRUMP IMPEACHED

Trump is impeached for abuse of power in a historic vote in the Democratic-majority House of Representatives, setting up a Senate trial on removing him from office after three turbulent years.

The vote of 230 to 197 makes Trump just the third president in US history to be impeached.



