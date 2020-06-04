Trump trying to 'divide' America: Former defence secretary Mattis

WASHINGTON: Former Pentagon chief Jim Mattis issued a stinging condemnation of his erstwhile boss Donald Trump on Wednesday (Jun 3), accusing the president of trying to "divide" America.

"Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people - does not even pretend to try," Mattis wrote in a statement posted online by the Atlantic.

"Instead, he tries to divide us," continues the retired Marine general, who had previously argued it would be inappropriate for him to criticize a sitting president.



Trump has come under fire over his use of force to break up a peaceful rally, as unrest hit dozens of cities across the United States.

Reports of Trump taking shelter sparked a wave of online mockery, which is believed to have contributed to his decision on Monday to make a controversial walk across Lafayette Park to visit the partly damaged church of St John's.

Police violently dispersed mostly peaceful crowds of protesters to clear a path for Trump. To cap his show of strength, he stood outside the church for pictures of him holding up a Bible.

Trump on Monday adopted a martial tone in a nationwide address he delivered just before the church visit, in which he threatened a military crackdown after the biggest civil unrest in decades.



To deploy the armed forces, Trump would need to formally invoke a group of statutes known as the Insurrection Act. It permits the president to send in US forces to suppress a domestic insurrection that has hindered the normal enforcement of US law.​​​​​​​

