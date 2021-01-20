Trump leaves White House for the last time as US president

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump has left the White House for the final time as president.

He emerged from the building Wednesday (Jan 20) morning and strode across the South Lawn, saying: “It’s been a great honour, the honour of a lifetime.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Outgoing US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump talk to the press as they depart the White House in Washington, DC, on Jan 20, 2021. (Photo: AFP/Mandel Ngan)

Outgoing US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump address guests at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Jan 20, 2021. (Photo: AFP/Alex Edelman)

Trump, 74, and First Lady Melania Trump walked a short red carpet and boarded Marine One on the White House lawn on a sunny but chilly day in Washington for the short flight to Joint Base Andrews where he will board Air Force One.

Trump will then fly to Florida, where he will stay at Mar-a-Lago.



Advertisement

Advertisement

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Jan 20, 2021, in Washington. (Photo: AP/Alex Brandon)

Outgoing US President Donald Trump waves as he boards Marine One at the White House in Washington, DC, on Jan 20, 2021. (Photo: AFP/Mandel Ngan)

Trump is leaving Washington just hours before Joe Biden takes the oath of office as the 46th president.

It is the first time in more than a century that a sitting president has rejected the tradition of attending his successor’s inauguration.



Advertisement

Ivanka Trump, husband Jared Kushner and their children, Eric and Donald Jr and Trump family members stand on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland as they arrive for US President Donald Trump's departure on Jan 20, 2021. (Photo: AFP/Alex Edelman)

A military aide carries the nuclear "football" with the equipment and nuclear codes to Marine One after US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania borded Marine One before departing from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on Jan 20, 2021. (Photo: AFP/Mandel Ngan)