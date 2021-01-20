Trump leaves White House for the last time as US president
WASHINGTON: Donald Trump has left the White House for the final time as president.
He emerged from the building Wednesday (Jan 20) morning and strode across the South Lawn, saying: “It’s been a great honour, the honour of a lifetime.”
Trump, 74, and First Lady Melania Trump walked a short red carpet and boarded Marine One on the White House lawn on a sunny but chilly day in Washington for the short flight to Joint Base Andrews where he will board Air Force One.
Trump will then fly to Florida, where he will stay at Mar-a-Lago.
Trump is leaving Washington just hours before Joe Biden takes the oath of office as the 46th president.
It is the first time in more than a century that a sitting president has rejected the tradition of attending his successor’s inauguration.