Norwegian lawmaker nominates Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

OSLO: A Norwegian lawmaker has nominated Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for 2021 for helping broker a deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, the second time he has put forward the US president for the honour.

Thousands of people are eligible to nominate candidates for the Nobel Peace Prize, including members of parliaments and governments, university professors and past laureates.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee, which decides on the award, declined to comment.

"It is for his contribution for peace between Israel and the UAE. It is a unique deal," Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of parliament for the right-wing Progress Party, told Reuters.

Tybring-Gjedde, who nominated Trump for the 2019 award for his diplomatic efforts with North Korea, said he also nominated him this year because of the US troop withdrawal from Iraq.

Last year, Trump said he deserved to be awarded the Peace Prize for his work on North Korea and Syria, but he complained he probably would never get the honour. Former president Barack Obama, a nemesis of Trump, won the prize in 2009 just months into his first term in office.

Nominations for this year's award closed on Jan 31 and the winner will be announced on Oct 9 in Oslo.



Being nominated for a Nobel is however no guarantee that someone will win the prestigious prize.



The Norwegian Nobel Institute welcomes all proposed names, as long as they are sent in by Jan 31 for the year in question and are submitted by those eligible to nominate.



Each year, the Nobel Institute receives hundreds of nominations. The Institute keeps the names secret for 50 years, although those who nominate are allowed to publicly disclose their pick.

Trump "deserves" the Nobel, Tybring-Gjedde said, "especially if you compare with other past laureates."



"Whether it's the 1978 Camp David accords or the 1993 Oslo accords, the Nobel Peace Prize has been given to the protagonists and this agreement is at least as revolutionary for the Middle East," he added.



"For Nobel laureates, whether they are in ... literature or chemistry, nobody cares about their personality," Tybring-Gjedde said.



"It's not personality that decides whether someone wins the prize, but what the person has really accomplished to make peace in the world."

