Commentary: Behind Trump's State of Union address, two deeply worrying actions

Donald Trump's State of the Union address called for unity. But behind the scenes, the president sought to attack critics, says the Financial Times' Edward Luce.

WASHINGTON: Twenty four hours from now, most people will have forgotten what Donald Trump said.

In his first address to Congress a year ago, the president gave hope to adults around the world. People were encouraged he might be maturing into the job.

On Tuesday (Jan 30) night, he used his State of the Union address to make it an annual exercise in reassurance.

By Mr Trump’s standards, it was a balanced speech. If you were hoping to be calmed, Mr Trump delivered. Where there was discord, he brought harmony. And so on.

But as any child knows, watch what people do, not what they say.

On Tuesday, Mr Trump spoke for an hour and 20 minutes, which was the third longest of such an address in US history.

The doing came in two actions before the speech. The first was ominous for US democracy. The second was worrying for global stability.

Had Mr Trump linked them into one narrative, it would have been an informative speech. But he mentioned neither.

ATTACK ON LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES

Mr Trump's first action was to unite Republicans behind his attack on law enforcement agencies.

On Monday, Republicans voted to release a partisan memo that alleges the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice are behind a deep-state plot to annul Mr Trump’s election.

On Tuesday, Devin Nunes, Republican chairman of the intelligence committee, refused to deny that he coordinated the report with Mr Trump’s White House - which means that he did.



Any federal legal officer who is not with Mr Trump is thus against him. The FBI is now Mr Trump’s adversary.



Andrew McCabe has stepped down as deputy director of the FBI after months of criticism by US President Donald Trump for alleged anti-Republican bias. (Photo: AFP/JIM WATSON)

Republicans also voted to suppress a Democrat report that disputed the majority’s findings.

Were Mr Trump to now fire Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating Russian influence in the 2016 election, Republicans will probably not stand in his way.



Mr Trump did not mention the Mueller investigation in his speech. But he dropped a chilling hint. “I call on the Congress to empower every cabinet secretary with the authority … to remove federal employees who undermine the public trust or fail the American people,” he said.



A few months ago, Republicans were warning Mr Trump against the obstruction of justice. Now they give him a standing ovation.



PUSHING OUT THE NOMINEE FOR AMBASSADOR TO SOUTH KOREA

Mr Trump’s second action on Tuesday was to push out his nominee as ambassador to South Korea Victor Cha before he had been confirmed.

Again, it did not feature in Mr Trump’s speech. But it was more significant than all his words combined.



Mr Cha’s sin was to warn privately against a US pre-emptive strike on North Korea — the so-called “bloody nose” attack on Kim Jong Un’s nuclear programme. Mr Cha also spoke in defence of the US-South Korea trade agreement, which Mr Trump wants to scrap.



His departure is a sign the hardliners in Mr Trump’s White House are winning the argument. By the old standards, Mr Cha was seen as a hawk. He ran Asia policy for George W Bush’s administration.

US Assistant Secretary of State Christopher Hill (centre) arrives with US Ambassador to China Clark Randt (right) and Victor Cha (left), US National Security Council's director for Asian Affairs, for six-party talks in Beijing on Mar 17, 2007. (Photo: AFP/GREG BAKER)

By Mr Trump’s measure, Mr Cha was a dove. On Tuesday he went.



DEEPLY ABNORMAL SITUATION

The contents of Mr Trump’s speech may have been forgettable. But the effects of his party’s submission will endure.



It was best captured in a post-speech tweet by Frank Luntz, the conservative doyen of the focus group - and a former Trump sceptic. “Tonight, I owe Donald Trump an apology,” said Mr Luntz. “Tonight I was moved and inspired. Tonight, I have faith in America again.”

It is easy to see why Republicans are falling into line. Mr Trump begins his second year in his strongest position so far.

The US economy is growing. Democrats are not united. And his approval ratings have stabilised at around 40 per cent. On Tuesday night, Mr Trump seemed almost normal.

But the situation is deeply abnormal. Before this week is over, Mr Trump is likely to approve publication of a memo that his own Department of Justice has described as “extraordinarily reckless”.

It will go down as the moment Washington Republicans officially endorsed Mr Trump’s deep-state paranoia.

There can be no going back. Half of the country does not seem to care. The other half believes Mr Trump is dismantling the rule of law. One of them has to be wrong.

Nor is there anything normal about the state of US diplomacy.

Earlier this month, Mr Trump’s administration released the four-yearly national security strategy. The challenges posed by a rising China and Russia topped the list of threats.

On Tuesday night, Mr Trump had nothing to say about either.

It was almost as if there were two administrations - one headed by Mr Trump; the other known as the deep state.

To put it mildly, they do not read from the same teleprompter.



