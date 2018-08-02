Trump thanks North Korea's Kim for sending war remains, hopes to see him 'soon'

SEOUL: US President Donald Trump said he looked forward to meeting Kim Jong Un soon and thanked the North Korean leader for sending the suspected remains of US soldiers killed in the 1950-1953 Korean War back to the United States.

"Thank you to Chairman Kim Jong Un for keeping your word & starting the process of sending home the remains of our great and beloved missing fallen! I am not at all surprised that you took this kind action," Trump wrote in a Twitter message.

"Also, thank you for your nice letter - I look forward to seeing you soon!", Trump said, without elaborating.



