White House says Trump undecided on deal to avert another shutdown

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump has not yet decided whether to back a deal hammered out by congressional negotiators to avert another partial government shutdown, the White House said on Tuesday (Feb 12), putting the future of the agreement that contains funds for U.S.-Mexican border security but not his promised wall in doubt.

Democratic and Republican negotiators reached the tentative deal on Monday night on border security provisions and money to keep several government agencies including the Department of Homeland Security funded through Sep 30, the end of the current fiscal year. Temporary funding for about a quarter of the government is due to expire on Friday.

"I am cautiously optimistic that we will get this through," Democratic Representative Nita Lowey, who chairs the House of Representatives Appropriations Committee, told CNN. "We cannot shut the government down."

Asked if the Republican president had signaled support for the bipartisan deal, Lowey did not answer directly, but said it had the backing of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats, who control the chamber.

Trump, who triggered a 35-day partial government shutdown with his December demand for US$5.7 billion to help build the border wall, has not yet made up his mind on the deal, said a White House official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"No decision has been made," the official said.

Republican Senator Richard Shelby on Monday said the House-Senate committee set up last month at the end of the previous shutdown had an agreement in principle to pay for border security programs.

A final agreement is expected by late on Wednesday. The funding legislation would need to be passed in the House and Senate and signed by Trump.

Trump last month agreed to end the shutdown without getting money for a wall, which is opposed by Democrats. The shutdown roiled financial markets and left hundreds of thousands of federal workers and contractors without pay.

Trump's long-promised wall was a cornerstone of his presidential campaign. He had said it would be paid for by Mexico and not by U.S. taxpayers.

Congressional sources said the agreement includes US$1.37 billion for new fencing along 90km of the southern border but only with currently used designs, such as "steel bollard" fencing. It will also address immigrant detention beds.

Trump will have to decide whether to sign the measure into law given its backing from congressional Republicans, or side with conservative commentators who have the president's ear such as Sean Hannity of Fox News, who late on Monday called it a "garbage compromise." Democrats oppose the wall but support border security efforts.

Trump has threatened to declare a "national emergency" if Congress does not give him wall money.

"Just so you know - we're building the wall anyway," Trump said at a rally in the border city of El Paso, Texas, shortly after the deal was reached. "Maybe progress has been made - maybe not."

Beto O’Rourke, the former Democratic congressman from Texas considering a 2020 White House run, accused Trump at a counter-rally nearby of stoking "false fear" about immigrants and telling "lies" about O'Rourke's hometown of El Paso.

Without new funds, federal agencies would again have to suspend some activities this weekend, ranging from maintenance of national parks to the publishing of important economic data.

