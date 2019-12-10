US Democrats announce impeachment charges against President Donald Trump

WASHINGTON: The Democrats announced two articles of impeachment on Tuesday (Dec 10) against US President Donald Trump after weeks of arguing if there is overwhelming evidence that the US leader abused his office and deserves to be removed.

If the charges - abuse of power and obstruction of Congress - are approved by the full House of Representatives in a vote expected next week, it would put Trump in the historic position of being the third US leader ever impeached and placed on trial in the Senate.

The chamber, controlled by Democrats, is almost certain to vote to impeach the Republican president, setting the stage for a dramatic trial in the Republican-controlled Senate, likely to begin in January.

House Judiciary Committee chairman, Jerrold Nadler, told reporters that Trump had endangered the US Constitution, undermined the integrity of the 2020 election and jeopardised national security.

"Our president holds the ultimate public trust," said Nadler.

"When he betrays that trust and puts himself before country, he endangers the constitution, he endangers our democracy and he endangers our national security.

"No one, not even the president, is above the law."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks to announce articles of impeachment for US President Donald Trump during a press conference at the US Capitol in Washington on Dec 10, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Saul Loeb)

Nadler was joined by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the US Capitol to lay out the charges facing Trump.

The president is alleged to have wielded the power of the presidency for personal and political gain by pressuring Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 US election.

His accusers say he conditioned vital military aid and a much-sought White House meeting on Kiev announcing it would investigate Democratic former vice president Joe Biden, who is the frontrunner to challenge Trump in the 2020 election.

He also pressed his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky to probe a debunked Kremlin conspiracy theory that it was Kiev, and not Moscow, that interfered in the 2016 US election.

The charges also focus on Trump's efforts to block Congress from fully investigating his actions - which Democrats see as a violation of its constitutional right to conduct oversight of the executive branch.



"The evidence of the president's misconduct is overwhelming and uncontested," said House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff, who oversaw weeks of public hearings in which witnesses including Trump administration officials and US diplomats testified about the pressure on Ukraine.

"To do nothing would make ourselves complicit in the president's abuse of his high office," Schiff said, adding that Trump's "misconduct goes to the heart of whether we can conduct a free and fair election in 2020".

Trump, who has long assailed the Democrats for pursuing impeachment, maintained his fighting posture early Tuesday, tweeting that the effort to oust him as "sheer Political Madness!"

To Impeach a President who has proven through results, including producing perhaps the strongest economy in our country’s history, to have one of the most successful presidencies ever, and most importantly, who has done NOTHING wrong, is sheer Political Madness! #2020Election — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2019





Should Trump be impeached, as expected, he faces a weeks-long trial in January in the US Senate, which is controlled by members of his Republican Party.

Removal from office is unlikely, given that conviction requires a two-thirds vote in the 100-member chamber, and no Republicans have yet signaled they would side with Democrats against the president.