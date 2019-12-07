Trump calls for World Bank to stop lending money to China

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Friday (Dec 6) called for the World Bank to stop lending money to China, one day after the institution adopted a loan plan to Beijing over Washington's objections.

The World Bank on Thursday adopted a plan to aid China with US$1 billion to US$1.5 billion in low-interest loans annually through June 2025. The plan calls for lending to "gradually decline" from the previous five-year average of US$1.8 billion.

"Why is the World Bank loaning money to China? Can this be possible? China has plenty of money, and if they don't, they create it. STOP!" Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.

Spokespeople for the White House and the World Bank did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The World Bank loaned China US$1.3 billion in the fiscal 2019 year, which ended on Jun 30, a decrease from around US$2.4 billion in fiscal 2017.

But the fall in the World Bank's loans to China is not swift enough for the Trump administration, which has argued that Beijing is too wealthy for international aid.