Donor cards show speeding Estonians risks of the road

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

5 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

PARNU, Estonia: - Traffic police in Estonia are hoping to stop speeding drivers in their tracks by handing them organ donor cards as well as fines.

With people often driving long distances and an extensive network of speed cameras, Estonia is near the top of European speeding statistics, with 12-15 percent of drivers fined annually, according to Estonian Road Administration figures.

Advertisement

Now police are handing out cards to drivers caught speeding with information about organ donorship and how to sign up to show them the risks of the road.

"We do not expect the campaign to increase the number of organ donors as we certainly hope not to have more deaths, but we hope it will make people think a little more," Andres Sinimeri, head of the Parnu police station in southern Estonia, told Reuters.

"The winter is coming and roads become really slippery - in this situation the speed kills," he said.

Drivers said they believed the campaign would at least make some drivers more aware of the dangers. "This is very good and very useful," said Imre Aia, who was caught for speeding.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police said they expected the campaign to last around a month.