BENGHAZI, Libya: A double car bombing in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi on Tuesday left at least 11 people dead and others wounded, according to officials and a Reuters witness.

The attack happened in the Benghazi's Al Salmani district as worshippers were leaving a local mosque after prayers.

(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Alison Williams)