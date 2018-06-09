Downed power lines caused October 2017 California fires: Probe

LOS ANGELES: Several of the wildfires that ripped through northern California's wine country in October 2017 were caused by downed power lines owned by a local utility company, a probe by investigators found.

Cal Fire - the state agency in charge of fire prevention - said in a statement late Friday (Jun 8) that its investigators determined after "extensive and thorough investigations" that 12 of the wildfires "were caused by electric power and distribution lines, conductors and the failure of power poles".

The investigations "have been referred to the appropriate county district attorney's offices for review in eight of the 12 fires ... due to evidence of alleged violations of state law."

The statement said the power lines belonged to PG&E - Pacific Gas and Electric - the regional utility company.

The October fires in the wine regions of Napa and Sonoma valleys, north of San Francisco, killed some 40 people, razed more than 73,000 hectares of forest and scrub, and destroyed more than 7,000 homes and buildings.

Many residents saw their homes turned to a pile of ash. The grape orchards, however, escaped the brunt of the devastation.

2017 was California's deadliest year for fires.

The Thomas fire, in the Santa Barbara area in December, killed two people, destroyed more than 1,000 buildings - including multi-million dollar homes - and torched some 105,000 hectares. It was deemed the third most destructive blaze since 1932.

PG&E shares have lost more than a third of their value since the October fires.

