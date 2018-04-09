Dozens injured in New York bus crash: Police

WASHINGTON: Dozens of New York teenagers returning from a school trip to Eastern Europe were injured when their bus crashed on the journey home to Long Island, police said.

New York State Police Major David Candelaria said of the 44 people on board on Sunday evening (Apr 8), two were seriously wounded and five moderately, with the rest of the injuries minor. The passengers included 38 students aged between 16 and 18.

Images on local media showed the bus, owned by New Jersey-based Journey Bus Line, with its roof sheared off after reportedly striking an overpass on the Southern State Parkway in Lakeview, around 48 kilometres southeast of Manhattan.

Candelaria said the bus was travelling from New York's John F Kennedy Airport to the Walt Whitman Mall in Huntington - a journey of around 40 minutes by road.

The driver, from Pennsylvania, and the passengers were taken to several local hospitals, he added.