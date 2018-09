DAR ES SALAAM: Dozens more bodies were recovered after the sinking of a ferry carrying hundreds of people in Tanzania, taking the death toll up to 86, the privately owned The Citizen newspaper said on its website on Friday.

The paper cited figures from John Mongella, the regional commissioner for Mwanza, where the MV Nyerere capsized on Thursday afternoon.

