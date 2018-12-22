Driver killed in accident at French 'yellow vest' protest

TOULOUSE, France: A driver died in southern France on Friday when their car hit a truck at a roundabout that was blocked by "Yellow Vest" protesters, French local authorities said.

The car driver, aged 36, died in the accident near Perpignan, a police source told Reuters on Saturday, bringing to 10 the death toll linked to the anti-government protests.

Demonstrators kept up traffic disruptions on Saturday, in another weekend of the protests which have forced President Emmanuel Macron to reverse unpopular policies and disrupted the French economy.

