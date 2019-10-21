Drug distributors and Teva reach settlement in Ohio opioid litigation - WSJ

McKesson Corp, Cardinal Health Inc, AmerisourceBergen Corp and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reached a settlement with two Ohio counties related to the opioid crisis, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing sources.

REUTERS: McKesson Corp, Cardinal Health Inc, AmerisourceBergen Corp and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reached a settlement with two Ohio counties related to the opioid crisis, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing sources.

Walgreens Boots Alliance had not yet reached a deal Monday morning, the WSJ reported. (https://on.wsj.com/33IU2sy)

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)