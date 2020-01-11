Dubai airport flights delayed, cancelled due to heavy rain

DUBAI: Dubai International, one of the world's busiest airports, cancelled, diverted and delayed flights on Saturday (Jan 11) due to heavy rain and flooding, Dubai Airports said.

Flights are likely to be delayed throughout the day and some have been cancelled or diverted to nearby Al Maktoum airport, state-owned Dubai Airports said on Twitter.

Update: Operations at DXB are still affected due to heavy rain and flooding this morning. Flight delays are likely to continue throughout the day. Some flights have been cancelled or diverted to DWC. Check your flight status on https://t.co/7DoBPjBtrz or your airline’s website — Dubai Airports (@DubaiAirports) January 11, 2020

Video footage and images posted on social media showed part of the airport's runway area submerged underwater. Reuters could not immediately verify the footage.



Dubai airport today pic.twitter.com/7D3zz8HtZj — Old Monk (@CaptOldMonk) January 11, 2020

Stuck at Dubai airport. All Emirates flights cancelled/delayed today due to a morning of unexpected rains. People waiting in huge lines to get accommodations, boarding passes and figuring out how to proceed next. pic.twitter.com/6AAn4eu4XX — Juvs R (@juvs06) January 11, 2020

Dubai airport is the base of airlines Emirates and flydubai.

Emirates said several flights to and from Dubai had been delayed. Flydubai did not immediately responded to a request to comment on the status of their operations.