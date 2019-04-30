Dubai announces futuristic urban projects

DUBAI: Dubai announced a series of futuristic urban projects on Tuesday (Apr 30), including a 15km cable car system above the emirate's main road.

The projects - approved by Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum - also include a bridge with a garden, bicycle lanes and walkways suspended 60m over a creek, state news agency WAM said.

The 380m long Sky Garden, with an area of 3,422 sq m, will be "a new tourist destination", said WAM.

The Skypods project - consisting of cable cars above Sheikh Zayed Road - will include 21 stations and will move up to 8,400 people an hour in each direction, according to WAM.

There is also a five-year plan to develop roads in the emirate, WAM reported.

The news agency said Careem - recently acquired by global ride-hailing giant Uber for US$3.1 billion - will provide 3,500 bicycles at 350 stations across the emirate, in cooperation with the Roads and Transport Authority.

The total cost of the new projects - and the completion timeframes - were not disclosed.

The emirate of Dubai has a population of approximately three million, most of whom are expatriates.

In 2018, the Expo 2020 host welcomed nearly 16 million tourists.