Dubai opens up to tourists from Jul 7

DUBAI: Dubai announced on Sunday (Jun 21) it would allow tourists back in the Gulf city state from Jul 7 after a closure of more than three months to contain the coronavirus.

"Dubai to welcome tourists from July 7," the emirate's media centre said, quoting the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management.

It also gave a list of protocols for travellers entering the Gulf emirate.

"Travellers must stringently comply with preventive measures and safety procedures put in place by Dubai and destination countries," the report said.

Tourists are "required to present recent COVID-19 negative certificate or undergo testing at Dubai airports" it said, with those testing positive to observe a 14-day isolation.

A test for coronavirus is mandatory and should done 96 hours before travelling to Dubai, the report said.

Visitors are also required to have international health insurance and download a special phone application that lists their details, as well as fill a special "health declaration form", it added.

Dubai also announced that citizens and residents would be allowed to travel abroad from Tuesday.

Dubai is one of the seven sheikdoms that make up the United Arab Emirates.

The UAE has recorded nearly 45,000 cases of coronavirus, including 302 deaths.

