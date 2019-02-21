Dublin Airport says flights resume after drone sighting suspension

DUBLIN: Dublin Airport on Thursday (Feb 21) briefly suspended flights following the "confirmed sighting" of a drone at the airfield north of the Irish capital.

Aviation authorities apologised to passengers for the suspension of flights for around 15 minutes after the aerial device was spotted in the skies overhead.

"Flight operations have now resumed... following an earlier drone sighting," the airport said on Twitter at around midday (1200 GMT).

Dublin Airport, which lies about six miles (10 kilometres) north of the city centre, handled nearly 30 million passengers in 2017.

Dozens of airlines operate from the Irish hub, flying to more than 180 destinations in 42 countries.

Thursday's incident follows several drone sightings in neighbouring Britain in the run-up to Christmas and last month which caused travel misery for tens of thousands of people.

Gatwick Airport near London suspended all flights over three days in December after drones were repeatedly spotted in the air.

Meanwhile, Heathrow Airport, Europe's busiest hub, suspended all departing flights for around an hour in January following a drone sighting, while flights at Dubai International Airport were temporarily grounded last week due to suspected drone activity.



This week, the British government said the no-fly zones for drones around airports would be extended to three miles from next month.

