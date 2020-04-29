Dutch coronavirus cases rise to 38,802, with 145 new deaths: Health authorities

Spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Alkmaar
FILE PHOTO - A member of medical staff takes coronavirus test samples during drive-thru coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing, on a converted ice rink, in Alkmaar, Netherlands April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

THE HAGUE: The Netherlands' number of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen by 386 to 38,802 health authorities said on Wednesday (Apr 29), with 145 new deaths.

The country's death toll stands at 4,711, the Netherlands' Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said in its daily update.

The RIVM cautioned it only reports confirmed cases, and actual numbers are higher.

Source: Reuters/ec

