Dutch coronavirus cases rise to 39,316, with 84 new deaths: Health authorities
AMSTERDAM: The Netherlands' number of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen by 514 to 39,316 health authorities said on Thursday, with 84 new deaths.
The country's death toll stands at 4,795, the Netherlands' Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said in its daily update.
The RIVM cautioned it only reports confirmed cases, and actual numbers are higher.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram