Dutch foreign minister - Iran behind two political killings

The Netherlands said on Tuesday that Iran was involved in two political killings that led to new European Union sanctions against Tehran.

The Dutch intelligence service "has strong indications that Iran was involved in the assassinations of two Dutch nationals of Iranian origin, in Almere in 2015 and in The Hague in 2017," Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok said in a letter to parliament.

