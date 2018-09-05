Dutch foreign minister survives no confidence vote over race remarks

AMSTERDAM: The Dutch foreign minister on Wednesday survived a no confidence vote in parliament on Wednesday, as he apologised for saying multi-cultural societies could never be peaceful, and calling former colony Suriname a "failed state".

"I should not have said those words and I take them back," Stef Blok said during a debate over his remarks, made at a closed parliamentary session in July

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; editing by John Stonestreet)