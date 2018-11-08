Dutch offer temporary shelter to lawyer of freed Pakistani Christian

The Dutch government said on Thursday it had offered temporary shelter to the lawyer who helped free a Christian woman sentenced to death for blasphemy in Pakistan.

FILE PHOTO: Saiful Mulook, lawyer of Christian woman Asia Bibi, addresses a news conference at the
FILE PHOTO: Saiful Mulook, lawyer of Christian woman Asia Bibi, addresses a news conference at the International Press Centre in The Hague, the Netherlands November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
Asia Bibi's lawyer, Saiful Mulook, was offered the chance to stay in the Netherlands for several months, a spokesman for the Foreign Affiars ministry said.

He arrived in the country on Saturday after being forced to flee for his life.

Source: Reuters

