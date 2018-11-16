Dutch PM Rutte: NATO remains cornerstone of European defence

World

Dutch PM Rutte: NATO remains cornerstone of European defence

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Friday rejected the idea of a European army, as raised in Germany and France.

FILE PHOTO: EU leaders summit
FILE PHOTO: Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte holds a news conference at the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium October 18, 2018. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

"The idea of a European Army goes way too far for the Netherlands," he said after a cabinet meeting. "NATO is and remains the cornerstone of our defence policy."

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Source: Reuters

