Dutch PM Rutte: NATO remains cornerstone of European defence

AMSTERDAM: Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Friday rejected the idea of a European army, as raised in Germany and France.

"The idea of a European Army goes way too far for the Netherlands," he said after a cabinet meeting. "NATO is and remains the cornerstone of our defence policy."

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)