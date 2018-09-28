Dutch PM Rutte says 'very worried' by Italian budget plans

THE HAGUE: Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday he found the Italian government's draft plans to run a 2.4 percent budget deficit in 2019 worrying, given Italy's public debt level is already well above European Union target limits.

"We're very worried about it, although the exact numbers haven't come out yet," Rutte told reporters in The Hague.

"This kind of policy, even aside from what the European Commission thinks of it, disturbs the markets," Rutte said.

