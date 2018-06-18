Dutch PM Rutte to visit Trump, discuss NATO, on July 2 - White House

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will visit the White House on July 2 and discuss security goals within NATO, trade and other issues with U.S. President Donald Trump, the White House said in a statement on Monday.

