Dutch PM Rutte to visit Trump, discuss NATO, on July 2 - White House

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will visit the White House on July 2 and discuss security goals within NATO, trade and other issues with U.S. President Donald Trump, the White House said in a statement on Monday.

Netherlands&apos; Prime Minister Rutte delivers a speech during a debate on the Future of Europe at
Netherlands' Prime Minister Mark Rutte at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

WASHINGTON: Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will visit the White House on July 2 and discuss security goals within NATO, trade and other issues with U.S. President Donald Trump, the White House said in a statement on Monday.

