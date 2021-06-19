Dutch say face masks can go as COVID-19 cases drop

World

Dutch say face masks can go as COVID-19 cases drop

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Amsterdam
FILE PHOTO: People stand outside a cafe ahead of a curfew following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Amsterdam, Netherlands, January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

Bookmark

AMSTERDAM: Face masks will no longer be required in the Netherlands as of Jun 26 as long as people respect social distancing rules, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday (Jun 18).

As COVID-19 vaccinations have gathered pace, coronavirus infections in the Netherlands have dropped to their lowest level in nine months, allowing the government to further ease lockdown measures, Rutte said.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark