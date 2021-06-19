Dutch say face masks can go as COVID-19 cases drop

AMSTERDAM: Face masks will no longer be required in the Netherlands as of Jun 26 as long as people respect social distancing rules, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday (Jun 18).

As COVID-19 vaccinations have gathered pace, coronavirus infections in the Netherlands have dropped to their lowest level in nine months, allowing the government to further ease lockdown measures, Rutte said.

