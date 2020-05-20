Early data on Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine insufficient: Report

REUTERS: Data from a small, early-stage safety trial testing Moderna Inc's experimental COVID-19 vaccine does not provide critical data to assess its effectiveness, Stat News reported on Tuesday (May 19), citing experts.

The health news publication's report pulled down shares of the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotech and erased modest gains on the benchmark S&P 500 index.

Moderna said on Monday the vaccine candidate, the first to be tested in the United States, produced protective antibodies in a small group of healthy volunteers.

The news based on data from eight people who took part in a 45-subject safety trial sent the company's shares up nearly 20 per cent on Monday and also pushed the markets higher.

Moderna did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

The company's shares closed down 10.4 per cent at US$71.67.

