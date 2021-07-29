Huge 8.2-magnitude earthquake on Alaska Peninsula triggers tsunami alert

A shallow earthquake of magnitude 8.2 struck the Alaska Peninsula late on Wednesday (Jul 28), prompting tsunami warnings in the region, authorities said.

There were no immediate reports on loss of property or life.



The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake, which struck at 10.15pm local time (2.15pm Singapore time), was at a depth of 35km.

In Alaska, the National Tsunami Warning Center (NTWC) issued warnings for southern parts, the Peninsula, and Pacific coastal areas from Hinchinbrook Entrance to Unimak Pass. It also issued a "tsunami watch" for the US state of Hawaii.



The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) said the possibility of a tsunami threat to the US state of Hawaii and the US Pacific territory of Guam was being investigated.



Japan's Meteorological Agency was investigating whether there was a possibility of a tsunami hitting Japan, the public broadcaster NHK said.

The NTWC said that it was evaluating the level of tsunami danger for other US and Canadian Pacific coastal areas.

Authorities in New Zealand also said they were assessing if there was any danger to coastal regions.



The tremor struck about 91km east-southeast of Perryville in Alaska. It was about 800km from Anchorage, Alaska's biggest city. It was followed by seven aftershocks, two of them above magnitude 6.0, according to USGS.