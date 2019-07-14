Quake of magnitude 6.6 strikes west of Australia's Broome: USGS

SYDNEY: A strong 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck off northwest Australia Sunday, the US Geological Survey said, but there was no tsunami alert.

The shallow quake hit 203kms (126 miles) west of the beach resort of Broome, Western Australia, the USGS said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The tremor was felt in Broome and in Port Hedland, Australia's biggest bulk export port, according to Geoscience Australia, which measured the quake at 6.5.

In its initial assessment, the USGS said there was a low likelihood of casualties and damage.



