Powerful 7.4 quake north of New Zealand triggers tsunami warning

WELLINGTON: A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck near the uninhabited Kermadec islands in the northeast on Sunday (Jun 16), the US Geological Survey said.



The earthquake struck at 10:55am (2255 GMT Saturday) some 928km north-northeast of the New Zealand city of Tauranga in North Island at a depth of 34 km.



After a tsunami warning had been issued, New Zealand's Ministry of Civil Defence and Emergency Management said on Twitter that there was no longer a threat following the quake.



There is no tsunami threat to New Zealand following the M7.0 Kermadec Islands region earthquake. Based on current information, the initial assessment is that the earthquake is unlikely to have caused a tsunami that will pose a threat to NZ. https://t.co/ccVFYQQoBr — MCDEM (@NZcivildefence) June 15, 2019

Authorities had said they were monitoring the situation and that if a tsunami was generated it would take at least two hours to reach the country.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center had earlier said "hazardous tsunami waves from this earthquake are possible within 300km of the epicentre along the coasts of the Kermadec islands."

