SINGAPORE: An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck off Port Vila, the capital of the Pacific Ocean island nation of Vanuatu, the United States Geological Survey said on Tuesday (Oct 2).

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties in the quake, which hit 45 kilometres west of Port Vila, at a depth of 10 km.

Advertisement

Prelim M5.6 Earthquake Vanuatu Oct-02 10:08 UTC, updates https://t.co/WMbnhxxE9Y — USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) October 2, 2018





(Reporting by Clarence Fernandez; Editing by Himani Sarkar)