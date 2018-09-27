Earthquake shakes southern Greece, no reports of injuries

ATHENS: An earthquake measuring 5.2 rattled southern Greece on Thursday, but there were no immediate reports of injuries.

The epicentre of the quake was 37 kilometres west of Methoni in the Peloponnese peninsula, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre. It struck at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.21 miles), at 10.21 a.m. GMT.

It was felt among residents in the city of Kalamata, Greek media reported.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Hugh Lawson)