Powerful 7.1-magnitude quake hits southern California: USGS

LOS ANGELES: A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 was recorded in Southern California on Friday (Jul 5), the US Geological Survey and a European quake monitor said, a day after the strongest quake in the region in 25 years.

There were reports of damage near where the quake hit, San Bernardino County's fire department said on Twitter.

"Homes shifted, foundation cracks, retaining walls down," the department said on Twitter. "One injury (minor) with firefighters treating patient. No unmet needs currently."



The quake hit 202km north of Los Angeles and was later revised down to a magnitude of 6.9 by the European Mediterranean Seismological Agency.

Strong aftershocks have jolted the desert region since a 6.4 quake on Thursday. Only a few injuries were reported in Thursday's quake, but two houses caught fire from broken gas pipes, officials said.

On Thursday, Caltech seismologist Lucy Jones had warned a press conference that there was "about a one-in-20 chance that this location will be having an even bigger earthquake within the next few days, that we have not yet seen the biggest earthquake of the sequence".

More to follow.