Eastern Libyan forces hand control of oil ports to eastern-based state oil firm NOC
BENGHAZI, Libya: Forces of eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar have handed over control of oil ports under their control to a state oil firm based in the east, a military spokesman said on Monday.
Ahmed Mismari, spokesman of Haftar's Libya National Army (LNA), said in a televised statement no tanker would be allowed to dock at eastern ports without permission from a NOC entity based in Benghazi.
Until now oil facilities are controlled by NOC in the capital Tripoli, which handles Libya's oil exports.
