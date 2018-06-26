Eastern Libyan forces hand control of oil ports to eastern-based state oil firm NOC

BENGHAZI, Libya: Forces of eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar have handed over control of oil ports under their control to a state oil firm based in the east, a military spokesman said on Monday.

Ahmed Mismari, spokesman of Haftar's Libya National Army (LNA), said in a televised statement no tanker would be allowed to dock at eastern ports without permission from a NOC entity based in Benghazi.

Until now oil facilities are controlled by NOC in the capital Tripoli, which handles Libya's oil exports.

(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by David Evans)