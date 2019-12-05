Ebola vaccine doses to be stockpiled for emergency outbreak use

World

Ebola vaccine doses to be stockpiled for emergency outbreak use

The global vaccine alliance GAVI said on Thursday it had agreed to fund and create a US$178 million stockpile of Ebola vaccines for emergency use in outbreaks.

FILE PHOTO: A health worker fills a syringe with Ebola vaccine before injecting it to a patient, in
FILE PHOTO: A health worker fills a syringe with Ebola vaccine before injecting it to a patient, in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Bookmark

LONDON: The global vaccine alliance GAVI said on Thursday it had agreed to fund and create a US$178 million stockpile of Ebola vaccines for emergency use in outbreaks.

The aim is for a global stock of 500,000 doses of vaccine against the deadly haemorrhagic fever, GAVI said in a statement. The stockpiling will start with Merck's newly developed Ervebo vaccine, which won regulatory approval last month.

The plan is for poor and middle-income countries to be able to access the stockpile free of charge, GAVI said, while other countries will need to refund the cost of any vaccines used.

GAVI is a public-private partnership backed by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the World Health Organization, the World Bank, UNICEF and others, which arranges bulk buys to reduce vaccine costs for poor countries.

(Reporting by Kate Kelland; editing by Kevin Liffey)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark