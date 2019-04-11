Ecuador says was 'sovereign right' to terminate Assange asylum

QUITO: Ecuador acted within its sovereign rights when it decided to withdraw diplomatic asylum from WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, President Lenin Moreno said Thursday (Apr 11).

Assange was arrested at the Ecuador embassy in London after Quito withdrew his asylum, and police entered the embassy.

Moreno said: "Ecuador has decided with sovereign rights to withdraw the diplomatic asylum to Julian Assange for repeatedly violating international conventions and the protocol of co-habitation".

