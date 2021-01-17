Egypt unveils ancient funerary temple south of Cairo

CAIRO: Egypt’s former antiquities minister and noted archaeologist Zahi Hawass on Sunday (Jan 17) revealed details of an ancient funerary temple in a vast necropolis south of Cairo.

Hawass told reporters at the Saqqara necropolis that archaeologists unearthed the temple of Queen Neit, wife of King Teti, the first king of the Sixth Dynasty that ruled Egypt from 2323BC till 2150BC.

Archaeologists also found a 4m long papyrus that includes texts of the Book of the Dead, which is a collection of spells aimed at directing the dead through the underworld in ancient Egypt, he said.

A trove of ancient skulls and bones are on display that Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass and his team unearthed in a vast necropolis, in Saqqara, south of Cairo, Egypt, Sunday, Jan 17, 2021. (Photo: AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

A trove of ancient skulls are on display that Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass and his team unearthed in a vast necropolis, in Saqqara, south of Cairo, Egypt, Sunday, Jan 17, 2021. (Photo: AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

Hawass said archaeologists also unearthed burial wells, coffins and mummies dating back to the New Kingdom that ruled Egypt between about 1570BC and 1069BC.

They unveiled at least 22 burial shafts up to 12m deep, with more than 50 wooden coffins dating back to the New Kingdom, said Hawass, who is Egypt’s best known archaeologist.

Hawass, known for his Indiana Jones hat and TV specials on Egypt’s ancient sites, said work has been done at the site close to the Pyramid of Teti for over a decade.

The discovery was the result of cooperation between the Antiquities Ministry and the Zahi Hawass Center at the Bibliotheca Alexandrina.

A trove of ancient artifacts on display that Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass and his team unearthed in a vast necropolis, in Saqqara, south of Cairo, Egypt, Sunday, Jan 17, 2021. (Photo: AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

The excavation site where Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass and his team unearthed a trove of ancient coffins, artefacts, and skulls in a vast necropolis south of Cairo, Sunday, Jan 17, 2021, in Saqqara, south of Cairo, Egypt. (Photo: AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

The Saqqara site is part of the necropolis at Egypt’s ancient capital of Memphis that includes the famed Giza pyramids as well as smaller pyramids at Abu Sir, Dahshur and Abu Ruwaysh. The ruins of Memphis were designated a UNESCO World Heritage site in the 1970s.

In recent years, Egypt has heavily promoted new archaeological finds to international media and diplomats in the hope of attracting more tourists to the country.

The vital tourism sector suffered from years of political turmoil and violence that followed a 2011 uprising that toppled autocrat Hosni Mubarak.